A United Parcel Service truck caused a power outage in downtown Palestine Tuesday afternoon.
At around 1:50 p.m. a UPS truck snagged a low hanging power line, pulling it and two power poles down.
"After a line hanger fell into the roadway, the line sagged low enough for a passing UPS truck to snag the line and pull it all down, including two power poles behind the Presbyterian church, and their transformers,” said John Lamb, a downtown business owner.
Members of the Palestine Police Department, the fire department and city workers all responded to make the site safe while repairs were made.
Several businesses downtown were affected by the outage, including Mail & More and Old Magnolia Mercantile and Sandwich Shop.
According to Tera Farris, who owns Old Magnolia with her husband, Rick, the store and cafe were closed temporarily, however, the power was restored quickly and they will be open their regular hours tomorrow.
