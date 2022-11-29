The U.S. Department of Agriculture has started mailing ballots for the Farm Service Agency county committee elections to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country. To be counted, ballots must be returned to the Anderson County FSA office or postmarked by Dec. 5.
“FSA county committee members provide valuable knowledge and judgment as decisions are made about the services we provide, including disaster and safety-net programs,” said Kallie Lovelace, County Executive Director for Anderson County. “Please take a few minutes to review your ballot and make your selection prior to the Dec. 5 deadline.”
Each committee has from three to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms of office, and at least one seat is up for election each year for a certain Local Administrative Area. Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2023. Anderson County committee members help FSA make important decisions on its commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs, and emergency programs and eligibility.
The nominee up for election in LAA 1 in Anderson County is Braden Dean McInnis.
He is nominated in LAA 1, Anderson County, to serve as a COC member for a three year term. McInnis resides in Montalba, Texas and graduated from West Texas A&M with an Agricultural degree. He has produced corn, wheat and cattle for nine years. McInnis is an active member of Anderson County Farm Bureau and serves as a board member. He also currently is a COC member on the Farm Service Agency Anderson County Committee. McInnis is willing to serve if elected.
Producers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program to be eligible to vote in the county committee election. A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation but may not have applied or received FSA program benefits. Also, for county committee elections, producers who are not of legal voting age, but supervise and conduct the farming operations of an entire farm, are eligible to vote.
Producers can find out if their LAA is up for election and if they are eligible to vote by contacting their local FSA county office. Eligible voters who do not receive a ballot in the mail can request one from their local FSA county office.
Visit fsa.usda.gov/elections for more information.
