UT Tyler awards scholarships to University Academy students

In a surprise presentation, UT Tyler Honors College awarded scholarships to three student from Palestine’s UT Tyler University Academy Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Samuel Carter, Jad Absy and Hunter Brown were all accepted into the Honors College, with Carter and Absy receiving $40,000 scholarships and Brown receiving a renewable $2,000 scholarship.
UT Tyler dignitaries arrived at University Academy on Wednesday morning, greeted by an enthusiastic crowd, a squad of 2nd-grade cheerleaders and the Westwood High School drum line.
“It is such a great honor to bring new students to our university,” said UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun. “We get a front row seat as they go on to do great things for our communities, our state and our country.”
The awards were kept secret until UT Tyler representatives arrive to make the presentations.
Last year’s recipient, Rashad Mims, was on hand to support his friends, and showed his skillset in maintaining a covert operation.
“Rashad got a text yesterday from one of the guys wanting to know when they would hear about whether they received the scholarships,” said Honors College Director, Dr. Paul Streufort. “He already knew the answer but thank goodness he kept the secret!”
UT Tyler’s Honors College is unique in awarding its scholarships in person, not unlike the method used by Publisher’s Clearing House did decades ago. The crew arrives to great fanfare and makes the presentation, including the giant scholarship check, to the surprised recipients.
“It takes us about a week,” said UT Tyler V.P. of Marketing Jeff Noblitt. “We did three yesterday and we’ll leave here to do a couple more. It’s as exciting for us as it is for the recipients.”
Naturally the three University Academy students were more than excited.
“Very happy! Elated!” Carter said. “I’m going to put this big check above my bed!”
“It’s very exciting,” Absy said. “I was interested in several schools, but seeing the UT Tyler campus and meeting everyone there made me know it’s the right place.”
“Plus, we all get to be there together,” said Brown. “I think that’s the best part. I can’t wait to start my undergraduate research with my friends right there.”
The process wasn’t without a measure of concern for the three, but the outcome proved to be worth the worry.
“I spent some time being worried about the outcome,” Carter said. “I heard about it from Rashad last year and applied immediately for this year. I knew my friends had also applied, but I never knew that we all could get a scholarship. I’m excited that we all get to still be together.”
The day was a win/win for everyone involved, a point not lost on Streufort.
“These are exactly the kinds of students we want for the Honors College,” Streufort said. “We are very proud to welcome them aboard.”
