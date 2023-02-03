Utility crews worked tirelessly Thursday night and made massive headway in restoring service to thousands of East Texans. Poles and equipment damaged or downed by freezing rain and fallen trees caused widespread interruption in service for customers statewide as more than 240,000 are still without power as of Friday morning.
As of 9 a.m. Friday, local numbers were showing a total of 1,980 customers without power in Anderson County, down from over 5,000 Thursday according to www.poweroutage.us. Of 35,282 customers tracked, the outages account for 5.61% of Anderson County residents, down from 14.34% Thursday.
Between Thursday and Friday, ONCOR, which services 17,836 Anderson County customers, made great strides in repairs, reducing total outages from 2850 to 762. Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative services 14,003 customers and reduced outages from 2,211 on Thursday to 1,218 on Friday. Houston County Electric Cooperative, who services 3,443 Anderson County customers, showed no outages for their service area.
“Our crews are working around the clock to get power restored,” said ONCOR media spokesperson Juan Reyes. “We have about 2000 workers from out-of-state and neighboring utility companies who have come to help and they are making great headway. We appreciate our customers’ continued patience while we make the necessary repairs.”
Broken down by zip code, ONCOR’s outage report showed 75803 with 1,260 outages on Thursday and 280 on Friday, 75801 with 877 outages Thursday and 139 Friday. 75799 showed two outages as of Friday.
City and county crews worked to move downed trees and limbs around the area. Coordination with utility crews was crucial as downed lines had to be removed or verified dead before trees in some areas could be removed. The City of Palestine also plans to provide residents with a way to dispose of downed limbs on private property.
“We will have extended hours for the City Compost Site Saturday until 6 p.m.,” said Palestine Public Works Director Kevin Olson. “We will also open Monday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.”
The Compost Site is located at 1630 W. Spring St. at Hwy 287/19, SE of Loop 256.
The causes of electricity outages are different than those during the infamous “Snowmageddon” of 2021, when the state’s power grid nearly collapsed during a catastrophic freeze that killed hundreds of Texans. This year’s winter storm is not as cold, prolonged or widespread as the one two years ago, and the current outages are due mostly to localized issues like downed power lines and falling trees, not a problem with the power grid.
Still, this week’s weather and outages offered a stark reminder that Texas is not adequately prepared for severe winter weather. With much of the state’s power transmission and distribution relying on exposed overhead power lines, especially in rural areas, accumulated ice, frozen precipitation and falling limbs can be devastating and dangerous, spurring and prolonging power outages even when the power grid remains stable.
According to the National Weather Service the weather in and around Anderson County should improve greatly Friday and into the weekend with temperatures climbing into the 60s by Sunday.
