Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Houston, Anderson and Trinity Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1115 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Alto. * WHEN...From this morning to late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Boat ramps and picnic areas near the river will begin to flood. Ranchers should move cattle and equipment near the river to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM CST Friday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CST Friday was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0 feet on 04/05/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&