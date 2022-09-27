Uvalde parents demand action in meeting with Congressional leaders from Texas

AUSTIN — Uvalde community members and the families of victims urged congressional leaders to do more following the mass shooting in the small South Texas town earlier this year.
U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Houston, and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, made their way to Uvalde Monday to hear citizens’ concerns and needs four months after the state’s deadliest school shooting. Community members, including the parents of Uvalde victims, gave emotional testimony and begged for more to be done to prevent another tragedy as well as answers for information that is still missing.
“I am just a mom from a really small town,” said Kimberly Rubio, mother of 10-year-old victim Alexandria “Lexi” Aniyah Rubio. “I have no idea what we need other than I need my daughter back. If I can't have my daughter back, then I just want change. I don't just want it, I am demanding it.”
Rubio added that she was frustrated that she has to continue to tell local elected officials how to do their jobs.
“I don't have a blueprint for how to live after your 10-year-old daughter is murdered in her classroom, but I think the state and our nation should have a roadmap by now. This is not the first mass shooting and will not be the last until we federally ban these weapons, so you better get really good really fast at how to deal with the aftermath.”
Last May, an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people, including 19 students at Robb Elementary School, using a legally purchased AR-15-style rifle. In late August, victims' families held a rally in Austin, urging Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session to raise the minimum age to purchase an assault rifle in Texas from 18 to 21. Abbott has refused stating during a campaign event in early September that he believed doing so would be “unconstitutional.”
When Brett Cross, father of victim Uziyah Garcia, pushed further, directly asking Abbott to raise the minimum age, he said Abbott replied: “It wouldn’t have made a difference.”
“Our lives were ripped from us,” Cross said. “We're trying to get by, we're trying to survive, we're trying to hold on. We've got to do something, we've got to and we need help because it's obvious that Greg Abbott doesn't give a damn.
“How many more kids need to die before the government does something?” he added.
Arnulfo Reyes, a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary School who was injured during the shooting, aired his grievances at the responding officers and their lack of action. Nearly 400 law enforcement officers descended on the school, many within minutes of when the shooting began. Even so, it took officers 77 minutes to breach the classroom door and kill the assailant.
While some of those officers including those in the Uvalde Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety are under investigation, many remain working.
So far, only Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police chief Pete Arredondo has been fired for direct action, or inaction, that occurred on that day.
“What makes me upset is that there were more than 370 cops or agencies out there, and they could hear the students,” Reyes said. “It upsets me that they never went in, they never tried, and they are still working. I don't know what else is going to take for these families to get the answers that they need.”
Parents also said making mass shooting training for law enforcement mandatory would be helpful, as well as greater investments in students and their families as it pertains to dealing with racism, bullying and poverty.
“We just need something to change, because if it doesn't, then we feel like our kids died for nothing, and we're not gonna let that happen,” Angel Garza, father of 10-year-old victim Amerie Jo Garza.
