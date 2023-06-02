A bomb threat was reported Friday afternoon to the Uvalde Police Department at Robb Elementary.
Law enforcement agencies are investigating a threat to life in which an unknown person contacted Uvalde Police Department’s dispatch center and said he planted explosives outside Robb Elementary School and was driving around with an assault weapon.
The area has been closed to all through traffic while the event is examined. Uvalde Police urged citizens to stay away from the area.
Updates will be posted once further information is provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.