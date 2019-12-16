The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the dehorning of Elkhart High School’s Elk mascot statue – part of $30,000 in damages vandals caused to high school property.
Sheriff Greg Taylor said, during the weekend of Dec. 7-8, vandals broke windows at the high school, entered the building, pilfered through several areas and destroyed school property, including a copy machine. They also cut the horns off the statue of the school mascot in front of the school.
School employees have found and reattached the Elk’s antlers.
“We believe they broke in Sunday night,” Taylor said. “We have a couple of leads that we are working, and we are currently reviewing security footage and interviewing people.”
Taylor said at least two persons were involved in the break-in and subsequent vandalism, possibly more. Investigator Lloyd Giles is the lead investigator on this case.
Damage to school property was initially estimated at almost $8,000, but Taylor reported Monday it was closer to $30,000.
This case is still under investigation. No arrest have been made.
“You could earn yourself some reward money if you can give us information that leads to an arrest,” Taylor said.
This is not the first time vandals have targeted the school’s Elk statue.
Superintendent Lamont Smith did not return calls from the Herald-Press.
In the summer of 2016, vandals used orange spray paint to cover the statue and a car parked in the school parking lot with profanity and graphic images.
