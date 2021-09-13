Multiple businesses around Palestine were vandalized early Sunday, Sept. 12.
Chase Calloway, owner of Voltage Vapor Shop, 107 Ben Milam Dr., said he was notified he had been a victim of this smash-and-go suspect when he received a text early Sunday morning from a friend.
“I got a text from Richard Rutledge, a friend telling me it looked like I needed a back glass for a truck I have for sale at my shop,” Calloway said. “He texted me at around 7:30 a.m., but I didn’t get it until later that morning. When I did, I went to my shop and while I was were there, I noticed that the door had also been busted. I checked out my security cameras and the guy drove up, smashed the door and then smashed the window on the truck and left. He didn’t go in my business and he didn’t take anything.”
Calloway guessed the damages to be approximately $2,000.
Over in Westwood, the suspect smashed windows at both Jocelyn’s Donuts and G-4orce Athletics.
Jenni Hallock, owner of of G-4orce, 4001 W. Oak St., was also notified by a friend that her business had been hit.
“A friend called around 9 a.m. on Sunday to tell me that my front door had been busted in,” Hallock said. “No only did they bust in my two front doors, but two of my windows. But I don’t think they actually entered the building and nothing was taken.”
Hallock said the damages to her business totaled $1,600.
“Joceyln’s was hit some time before 3 a.m. and I believe my building, which is about a mile down the road from there, was hit around that time,” Hallock said.
Hallock said she is really grateful to John Piper, owner of Piper Construction, and his family.
“They showed up to help us clean up and put plywood over our doors and windows,” Hallock said. “They worked with us almost all day and didn’t charge us anything. I really appreciate everything they did for us.”
Although victims reported a suspect had been arrested, Police Chief Mark Harcrow was unavailable for comment on Monday, Sept. 13.
This case is still under investigation.
