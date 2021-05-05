The annual Veterans Garage Sale, held by veterans to benefit veterans is being held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Palestine Avenue.
This event is sponsored by the Disabled American Veterans and co-sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.
If you would like to give a donation, call Susan at 903-724-6276 and leave a message if she does not answer. You can drop off items at the KC Hall starting at 10 a.m. daily through Friday, May 7, or volunteers are happy to pick up donated items. All items accepted.
There will be a raffle and concession, including hot dogs, nachos, chips, drinks and desserts available for purchase.
There will be low prices and tons of fun.
