Ceremony at Blue Star Marker
The Dogwood Garden Club is hosting a small ceremony with a veteran speaker at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Blue Star Marker by the Palestine Post Office.
Master Gardener’s salute our local veterans
The Anderson County Master Gardener’s will be hosting a ceremony for local veteran’s at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 8924, 160 ACR 2101, Palestine.
Commendatory Celebration of Veteran’s Day
The Anderson County Veterans Service Center, Vietnam Veterans of America and other Veterans organizations are hosting a short commendatory celebration of Veterans Day at 11:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Palestine Veterans Park on Spring Street. The VVA Chapter 991 Honor Guard will fire a traditional three-round volley gun salute and followed by the sound- ing of Taps. These honors are being rendered to salute all Veterans. The event is fully open for the public.
