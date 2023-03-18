The Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 991 would like to invite all Vietnam Veterans and their spouses to a luncheon in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day at noon Wednesday, March 22 at the DAV/VVA Hall.
AVVA Representative Hattie Kitchens said the annual event is something the chapter looks forward to each year.
“We always look forward to the Vietnam Veterans luncheon,” Kitchens said. “We are so excited to have Cotton Patch cater this year’s event. They are so wonderful and supportive of our veterans. Brookshire’s is also so supportive and will be helping us this year as well.”
The AVVA is a support group for the Vietnam Veterans of America and is open to anyone. No personal connection to a Vietnam veteran is required for membership. The group meets at the DAV every second Tuesday of each month and is actively involved in serving the community, as evidenced by the more than $125,000 in scholarships given since the group was founded.
“The AVVA’s motto is ‘Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another,’” Kitchens said. “We take it very seriously and we do everything we can to support our veterans. Our annual luncheon for them is just a small way to say ‘thank you.’”
The DAV is located at 927 Gardner Dr. in Palestine.
For more information or to join the AVVA, call Hattie kitchens at 903-724-9596.
