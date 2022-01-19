AUSTIN—Today, the Texas Veterans Land Board kicked off its month-long campaign to send Valentines cards to the nearly 1,000 residents of its nine State Veterans Homes.
The VLB urges Texans to take part in this mission to show these courageous men and women that they are an integral part of our communities.
“We are humbled and privileged to provide care to so many of our nation’s heroes,” said VLB Chairman George P. Bush. “As we approach Valentine’s Day, I challenge all Texans to take a minute of their time to show their appreciation of these men and women by sending Valentines. I look forward to the success of this effort and the support of communities across Texas.”
Texans interested in participating can mail Valentines to any of the nine State Veterans Homes.
To ensure on time delivery, cards should be postmarked by no later than Thursday, Feb. 10 and should include “Valentines for Veterans” in the mailing address.
Mailing addresses for the State Veterans Homes may be found here as well as below:
USSERY-ROAN TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME
1020 Tascosa Road
Amarillo, Texas 79124
CLYDE W. COSPER TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME
1300 Seven Oaks Road
Bonham, Texas 75418
FRANK M. TEJADA TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME
200 Veterans Drive
Floresville, Texas 78114
ALFREDO GONZALEZ TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME
301 East Yuma Avenue
McAllen, Texas 78503
WATKINS-LOGAN TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME
11466 Honor Lane
Tyler, Texas 75708
LAMUN-LUSK-SANCHEZ TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME
1809 North Highway 87
Big Spring, Texas 79720
AMBROSIO GUILLEN TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME
9650 Kenworthy Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
RICHARD A. ANDERSON TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME
14041 Cottingham Road
Houston, Texas 77048
WILLIAM R. COURTNEY TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME
1424 Martin Luther King Jr. Lane
Temple, Texas 76504
