Valentines for Vets
AUSTIN—Today, the Texas Veterans Land Board kicked off its month-long campaign to send Valentines cards to the nearly 1,000 residents of its nine State Veterans Homes.

The VLB urges Texans to take part in this mission to show these courageous men and women that they are an integral part of our communities.

“We are humbled and privileged to provide care to so many of our nation’s heroes,” said VLB Chairman George P. Bush. “As we approach Valentine’s Day, I challenge all Texans to take a minute of their time to show their appreciation of these men and women by sending Valentines. I look forward to the success of this effort and the support of communities across Texas.”

Texans interested in participating can mail Valentines to any of the nine State Veterans Homes.

To ensure on time delivery, cards should be postmarked by no later than Thursday, Feb. 10 and should include “Valentines for Veterans” in the mailing address.

Mailing addresses for the State Veterans Homes may be found here as well as below:

USSERY-ROAN TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME

1020 Tascosa Road

Amarillo, Texas 79124

CLYDE W. COSPER TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME

1300 Seven Oaks Road

Bonham, Texas 75418

FRANK M. TEJADA TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME

200 Veterans Drive

Floresville, Texas 78114

ALFREDO GONZALEZ TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME

301 East Yuma Avenue

McAllen, Texas 78503

WATKINS-LOGAN TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME

11466 Honor Lane

Tyler, Texas 75708

LAMUN-LUSK-SANCHEZ TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME

1809 North Highway 87

Big Spring, Texas 79720

AMBROSIO GUILLEN TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME

9650 Kenworthy Street

El Paso, Texas 79924

RICHARD A. ANDERSON TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME

14041 Cottingham Road

Houston, Texas 77048

WILLIAM R. COURTNEY TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME

1424 Martin Luther King Jr. Lane

Temple, Texas 76504

