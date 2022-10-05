Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post 8924 are bringing some red, white and blue fun to Palestine with a Family Freedom Festival Saturday, Oct. 8.
“We partner with the VFW post to host different events in order to bring awareness to the needs of veterans in our community and also to raise funds to assist in meeting the needs of our veterans,” said Jamie Williams, Committee Chair.
The Family Freedom Festival is a free event, open to the public, being hosted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at VFW Post 8924 in Palestine.
The festival promises an Autorama, and more than 14 vendors selling handmade and local goods, along with two food trucks, a cake walk sponsored by local bakeries and members of the Auxiliary, and a silent auction with prizes donated by local businesses.
Children will enjoy pony rides, a petting zoo, bounce houses, an egg race, a three legged race and tug of war, as well as other other games sure to excite kids of all ages.
The Auxiliary will also be collecting items for military care packages.
Necessities, such as sunblock, socks, underwear, flip-flops, lip balm and powder. Snacks, including chips, salsa, nuts, cookies, beef jerky, non-melting candy and trail mix in packaging that isn't easily crushed. Drink mixes in single-serving packets are also a good addition.
Those interested in signing up for the Autorama, can sign up via the link below or in person any time before 12:30 p.m. Oct. 8 after the event starts. The fee will be $25 with proceeds going to local veterans.
For more information,
Those wishing to be a vendor at the event can sign up here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSftAm3tSkPbnFVv_O8Ao8KCQTSNFnjtQGa5R4HZp7qZS9jc2A/viewform
Autorama Sign-up Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd6ixkoGWk1idbzBmaVg_QRQTOjajTKYQnrW344S0ad-_7lxg/viewform
