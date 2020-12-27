The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 991 have closed out their 2020 Scholarship Program Donation Raffle. The winners were drawn at the regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, 8 Dec. The prizes were awarded at the Buffalo Sporting Goods store in Buffalo on Wednesday.
The top prize was an America Remembers Texas Rangers Tribute Colt .45 handgun. It was won by Victor Landgrebe of Buffalo, a retired Cargo Crane Operator from the Houston Port Authority. Since his retirement, he has settled in Buffalo. He purchased the winning ticket during the Buffalo Lions Club Gun Show. This was the only ticket that he purchased this Spring.
The second prize was a Henry Arms Big Boy .45-70 caliber lever action rifle. It was won by Tyler Linville of Palestine, a graduate of Westwood High School, who is currently employed by Sanderson Farms in Palestine. Linville is a member of the Associates of the VVA.
VVA/AVVA Chapter 991 has had a very active Scholarship Program since being chartered in 2007. Normally it awards four to six scholarships for each of the Fall and Spring Semesters. Each scholarship is worth $1,000 dollars. Since the initiation of the Program, we have awarded over $100,000 to students who are from the families of Vietnam Veterans or Vietnam Era Veterans. These scholarships are largely funded through our Biannual Donation Raffles. The next fundraiser will start in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.