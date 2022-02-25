The Palestine Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. are hosting a Black History Program by Zoom with the theme “Black Health and Wellness” with guest speaker Dr. Aaron Horne, M.D. at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.
Horne is a board-certified Cardiologist, Peripheral Vascular Disease Intervention and Structural Heart Specialist. Horne will speak on how American health care has often underserved the African-American community.
Toe join the Zoom meeting long onto:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7718043417?pwd=QkxWRmlaXV4WERtNGlualM2eG54Zz09
Meeting ID: 771 804 3417
Passcode: dw7jPj
