Two Texas icons, Billy Bob’s Texas and Cavender’s, will join forces Saturday to support the Texas FFA Foundation with a concert of Texas musicians.
“Texas is blessed with three vital and renewable resources: youth, agriculture, and leadership,” said Aaron Alejandro, executive director, Texas FFA Foundation. “Our program empowers the dreams of our members today, ensuring they are dynamic influencers in the future.”
Charitable contributions to the non-profit Texas FFA Foundation are tax-deductible.
The virtual “You’re Still Farming & We’re Still Singing” benefit concert will feature Aaron Watson, Casey Donahew, Cleto Cordero of Flatland Calvary, Cody Johnson, Jack Ingram, Josh Abbott Band, Kevin Fowler, Koe Wetzel, Mike Ryan, Neal McCoy, Parker McCollum, Pat Green, Randy Rogers Band, Tracy Byrd, Wade Bowen, and William Clark Green. All these artists hail from Texas and maintain personal ties to the FFA Foundation.
The concert will live stream, starting at 7 p.m., on www.facebook.com/BillyBobsTexas. It's free to enjoy, but donations will help provide scholarships and leadership development for students and agricultural science teachers.
This virtual benefit concert will be the second for Billy Bob’s Texas. The club celebrated 39 years on April 1. Instead of a concert at the 100,000-square-foot honky tonk, the concert was streamed online to uphold the Tarrant County stay-at-home order to limit the spread of COVD-19.
In the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, Billy Bob’s Texas opened in 1981 and has since become known worldwide as The World’s Largest Honkytonk. This iconic entertainment venue attracts more than 500,000 guests and 300 live music events annually. Billy Bob’s includes a restaurant, private event spaces, and bull riding inside the Texas-sized venue.
"This opportunity to continue to involve our yearlong Billy Bob's Partners in a virtual concert for an organization that is benefitting kids in this western and agricultural industry is wonderful,” said Katherine Kolstad Laramore, corporate partnerships at Billy Bob's Texas.
Cavender's is a family-owned western-wear retailer. Based in Texas, it has 85 stores in 12 states. Founded by James R. and Pat Cavender in 1965 in Pittsburg, Texas, Cavender's remains a family operation, with sons Joe, Mike, and Clay Cavender helping to run daily operations. The family lives the western lifestyle, operating three working ranches in Texas with registered Brangus and Charolais cattle.
“The agriculture industry is as important as ever as it continues to fuel and feed America,” said Jennifer Green, public relations and special events at Cavender’s. “The FFA is shaping the leaders of tomorrow. We at Cavender’s have pledged to lift them up.
“We have a 55-year history of supporting the communities where we have stores. This is a unique opportunity to support the future leaders of the great state of Texas.”
The Cavender family is excited to be part of this event.
"We love to support Texas country music and the FFA,” Clay Cavender said. “There really couldn't be a better combination for Cavender's.”
