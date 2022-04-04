While the global pandemic has been a horrible experience and is universally loathed by every segment of society, a few tidbits forced into existence may actually prove to be beneficial far down the road.
Anyone who has begun using food delivery applications, such as DoorDash, Grubhub or Uber Eats over the past few years may have noticed an influx of unfamiliar restaurant names offering food for delivery on the app. Names unfamiliar to local diners have popped up while scrolling through the available menus, causing many to wonder where these restaurants are located or how they operate.
As it turns out, these restaurants are the real deal. They simply operate in a different way than we’ve come to expect from our regular dining experience.
When mandates and shutdowns forced the closure of most restaurants, at least from the dine-in perspective, many owners were unable to recover. While lots of corporate-owned chains were able to weather the storm, many of those were left scrambling for ways to bring revenue back to pre-COVID levels.
Somewhere in the melee, the idea emerged to capitalize on the idea of delivery-only services. The rise of “Ghost Kitchens” kicked into high gear.
The concept of ghost kitchens isn’t new. The term was first coined in New York City, where restaurant owners were found to be listing their restaurant under multiple names on delivery applications. These kitchens had names and addresses that failed to match any listing on the city's database of restaurant inspection grades. Consequently, the virtual brands were taken off the delivery applications and each company had to enact policies to fact-check restaurant information and give transparency to customers using the delivery applications.
Today, ghost kitchens have emerged as a legitimate business model in response to the rapid growth in consumer demand for restaurant delivery meals, the rising usage of third-party delivery applications, and the lower costs incurred by using kitchen facilities in lower-cost areas and without dine-in facilities. Using a ghost kitchen also allows established restaurants with dine-in services to expand their delivery operations without adding stress to the existing kitchen, free up parking, and allow the restaurant to reach new areas with lower costs.
On the local front, most ghost kitchens operate within already established facilities. Names that have come available in the past couple of years include The Burger Den and The Meltdown, which are ghost kitchen brands owned and operated by Denny's, Cosmic Wings operated by Applebee's, and It's Just Wings and Maggiano’s Italian Classics operated by Chili's. In other areas you might fine names such as Slo Roast, operated by BJ's Restaurants, Twisted Tenders, which is operated by Logan's Roadhouse, or even Pasqually's Pizza & Wings, a brand owned and operated by Chuck E. Cheese.
This information is easy to find with a quick check of Google. The host restaurant’s name normally comes up in the first or second FAQ answer under the search. A closer look is required to find out that some of the offerings are identical to the host restaurant under a different name. Denny’s and The Burger Den are both available locally for delivery through DoorDash. Many of the burgers offered are the same, but The Burger Den does offer a few selections that aren’t on Denny’s menu. The same can be said for most ghost kitchens operating in this manner. In short, if you love a Denny’s burger or sandwich, you will likely enjoy The Burger Den’s offerings.
The concept is, in essence, a brilliant strategy. Expanding the reach and capabilities of a restaurant keeps everyone moving in a positive direction. Delivery apps helped restaurants stay afloat during the worst of times. Hopefully the future stays bright for all such services in the years ahead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.