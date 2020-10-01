Landowners in Anderson, Freestone, Houston, Madison, Trinity and Walker counties are being sought to form a working group to assess flooding trends in their respective areas.
“Organizing this group is a collective step toward hearing directly from those affected and understanding environmental and other factors at play during flooding events,” said Kevin Ward, Trinity River Authority of Texas general manager. “We hope this group can help fill in knowledge gaps and help determine the extent of flooding under various conditions.”
The virtual meeting will allow participants to join by video or by phone, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
The effort is being led by the Trinity River Authority of Texas, in partnership with the National Weather Service.
The working group members, which will come from the Trinity River mid-basin area, will help facilitate discussions and actions using data and research to refine and improve the current National Weather Service flood alert levels.
The group will also be involved in developing tools and messages.
During the meeting, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will present the results of a joint study with TRA to look at recent flooding in the middle Trinity.
Once it is formed, the Landowners Working Group will help collect and share information about flood events in their respective areas, and they will participate in focused meetings dealing with this important issue.
For more information about the meeting, call Heather Firn, watershed scientist III, at 817-493-5209.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.