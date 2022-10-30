Visit Palestine, Texas is wrapping up the 2022 Christmas calendar and is sending out a last call for your events.
If you have an event, activity, photo op or special program, Visit Palestine, Texas wants to know about it and add it to the calendar of events.
Activities that are likely to be attended by out-of-town guest are the main focus of the calendar. Examples include themed photo opportunities like Santa, the Grinch, Whoville characters or any activities relating to the holidays or Christmas.
Tourism Marketing Manager Mary Raum expressed how the city is getting ready for the influx of visitors to the area.
“The Polar Express train ride begins this year on Nov. 18,” Raum said. “The City of Palestine will begin decorating the town as early as Nov. 1 to make sure we get everything ready to go for the first run.”
The calendar is an interactive list of events around the Palestine area with links to information and websites. You can access the calendar at www.visitpalestine.com/events.
For more information call 903-723.3014 or 800-659-3484. You can follow Visit Palestine, Texas on Facebook or on the web at www.visitpalestine.com.
