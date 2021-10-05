Get spooked this weekend with the Palestine Community Theater's production of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow Musical" at the historic Texas Theater.
There will be a complimentary reception at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, with run dates of Oct. 8 through Oct. 10 and Oct. 15 through Oct. 17. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
The show is being directed by Michael Cook with Chaundra Dantin as music director.
The show was written by William Allen Jones, who also wrote “Ghosts the Musical,” which was produced by PCT several years back.
"The cast and crew of that first show enjoyed it so much, the play selection committee jumped at the chance to do another by Mr. Jones," Dantin said. "It was placed on the schedule for fall to fit with the spooky theme of the headless horseman."
The story is based on Washington Irving's classic story "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow."
This gothic story is set in 1790 in the countryside around the Dutch settlement of Tarry Town, in a secluded glen known as Sleepy Hollow.
Sleepy Hollow is renowned for its ghosts. The most infamous specter in the hollow is the Headless Horseman, the ghost of a Hessian trooper, whose head had been shot off by a stray cannonball during the Revolution. After the battle, the horseman continues to ride in a nightly search for his head.
The story centers around Ichabod Crane, a lean, lanky and extremely superstitious school master from Connecticut who falls in love with the fair Katrina Van Tassel, daughter of wealthy farmer Baltus Van Tassel. Ichabod finds himself in competition with Abraham "Brom" Van Brunt for the hand of Katrina until the fateful night he meets up with the Headless Horseman.
"One of the biggest challenges for this show was finding enough male cast members," Dantin said. "That, honestly, is often the case, particularly musicals. We simply don't have enough men involved."
Tickets can be purchased in advance only through www.PCTboxoffice.com. Tickets will also be available at the door. Adult tickets are $17 and student tickets, for ages 4 to 18, are $12.
The Historic Texas Theater in Palestine is located at 213 Crawford St.
For more information, call 903-922-1126 or log on to thetexastheater.com.
