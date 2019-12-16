To prepare for new handicap-accessible equipment, roughly 25 Palestine Rotary members arrived at Reagan Park early Saturday morning to spread two truckloads of soft-fall mulch across the playground.
Working for more than three hours, Rotary members laid the groundwork for new equipment for persons with disabilities.
New mulch provides a smoother, safer surface on the playground, while serving as a foundation for new handicap-accessible equipment, such as wheelchair swings, picnic tables, and grills. The city's Parks and Recreation Department will install the equipment early next year.
Reagan Park is used by thousands each year for family gatherings, picnics, and recreation.
Rotary Service Director Greg Laudadio said Palestine Rotary raised $3,000 to upgrade the playground, and also obtained a matching $3,000 from Rotary District 5910, which includes many East Texas clubs.
“Our club saw a need in our community and we responded with resources and volunteers,” said Laudadio, who is also the city's Planner and Historic Preservation Officer.
The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 requires employers and local governments to create facilities to accommodate people with disabilities.
Some rotarians brought shovels, rakes, and wheelbarrows; a few others brought tractors and All Terrain Vehicles with dump-beds to distribute and spread mulch over the playground.
A few of the volunteers were just beyond the age of using the playground themselves.
Baptiste Dechamp, 15, helped fellow Rotarians spread mulch. Dechamp, a student from France, is Rotary's exchange student this year. He said he feels good about helping children and adults with disabilities.
Blake Lockhart and Justin McGuire, members of Palestine High School's Interact Club, with roughly 50 members, also felt good about their work.
Lockhart, 17, a senior at PHS and member of the Kik Kats drill team, said the job was tougher than expected, even though she's accustomed to doing yard work at home. Her tall, slender frame tackled the work with a contagious smile.
“My arms are a little sore now, but I’m enjoying the weather out here,” Lockhart said.
Justin McGuire 17, a junior at PHS, said Saturday's project was his first with Interact.
“These two students really stepped up and helped us,” said Rotarian Cynthia Polster.
Sam Johnson, an employee of the city's Parks Department, also volunteered and appreciated the Rotarians' help.
