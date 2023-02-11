Visit Palestine is planning a community service project to restore Anderson County historic markers during the third annual National Historic Marker Day Friday, April 28.
Palestine is rich history, with a great number of historic markers throughout the city limits, and many more throughout the county at various historic homes, churches, courthouses, schools, cemeteries and other points of interest.
“Anderson County has 137 historic markers erected to keep the past alive,” said Katie Beth Henry, Project Coordinator for Visit Palestine. “Celebrations often take place when a new marker comes to town, but all too quickly they become forgotten tokens of our history.”
Historic markers across the nation provide a glimpse into the past and preserve history for future generations. Weather and time take their toll on these small monuments to history, but by working together, we not only ensure these markers tell the stories to future generations, but also take the opportunity to celebrate the history and culture they preserve.
“Trees and bushes have some hidden from sight entirely, while those that are exposed no longer stand out or have become hard to read,” Henry said.
Since 2021 volunteers, groups and organizations have come together on the last Friday in April to help preserve local markers by cleaning and maintaining them while providing an opportunity to celebrate and preserve history. Individuals, as well as groups of two to three, are welcome to volunteer, including families and friends, civic organizations, schools and youth groups. Each volunteer or group will choose a marker important to them to “adopt” from Visit Palestine’s list.
The cleaning and restoration project requires will require two to three volunteer hours for participants.
National Historic Marker Day volunteers who register in advance will receive a Supplies and Resource Guide and various supplies, as well as educational children’s ideas for the third annual National Historic Marker Day.
Those who would like to participate or need more information can contact Katie Beth Henry at tourism@palestine-tx.org or visit www.visitpalestine.com/historicalmarker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.