It is time to showcase local businesses and outstanding customer service all over Anderson County.
The Palestine Herald-Press is currently holding its the annual reader’s choice awards, “Best of the Best.”
Community members had the opportunity to nominate local businesses, restaurants and services and now they can vote accordingly.
“We look forward to this contest every year to showcase the best of the best in Palestine and across Anderson County,” said Herald-Press Publisher Jake Mienk. “We have some top-notch businesses and truly hard-working individuals. This is a time when the community gets to say ‘job well done.’”
Voters can cast their ballots for nominees in the 150 categories that cover everything from services and products to best physician or best hamburger. All nominees are a business or service within Anderson County.
Participants can vote online by visiting www.palestineherald.com and following the link on the Best of the Best banner. For those who have not voted in previous years, there is a short registration process that requires a validation email to activate and vote. The validation email with activation will come from: adtools@cnhionline.com.
For a forgotten password, there is a link for resetting online.
Only one voting session will be allowed per registered user. Contest rules can also be found on the web site.
