The Palestine Mayoral runoff election between Justin Florence and Mitchell Jordan is Saturday, June 18.
The city has consolidated all polling locations to one place for this runoff election. Election Day voting is also being conducted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Palestine City Hall, 504 N. Queen St.
Only eligible registered voters inside the city will cast a vote in this election. Please remember to take your photo ID.
Jordan received 30% of the vote and Florence garnered 34% in the May 7 city of Palestine elections. Also running for mayor, Alex Nemer received 14%, Ava Harmon had 12% and Vickey L. Chiver came in with 8% of the votes.
Justin Florence
District 6 City Councilman Justin Florence was elected to the Palestine City Council in May 2021. District 6 covers a large southeast section of the city that includes Palestine High School, where he teaches health science classes and a dual credit program that offers an emergency medical technician course of study.
Florence is a lifetime resident of Palestine and has a family of five daughters.
Florence completed a bachelor’s degree in business and organizational management at Texas A&M University-Commerce and has more than 20 years experience of running his own small business as an emcee and deejay at weddings, proms and class reunions.
Before joining the PHS faculty Florence worked as a paramedic for 22 years at Palestine Regional Medical Center and has one to two years of flight training.
If not elected mayor, Florence plans to continue to represent District 6 through the end of his term in May 2023.
Mitchell Jordan
Mitchell Jordan is running for mayor in the May 7 special election on the platform of emergency preparedness, increasing Palestine’s revenue stream and unifying citizens. He said he believes he has the experience, ideas and leadership the city needs.
Jordan lost his first bid for mayor in 2021 to Dana Goolsby in the regular election run-off by only 10 votes and sees the special election as a new opportunity to serve as mayor.
A three-year employee of the U.S. Postal Service, Jordan, 43, is also a father of four children and a member of the Salt Works Road Church of Christ. He graduated from Palestine High School and attended both Tyler Junior College and Trinity Valley Community College before serving six years on city council from 2016 to 2021.
There will be no voting held at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex. The county is not involved in this election in any capacity.
For more information on the election, log onto http://www.cityofpalestinetx.com/government/city-secretary/election-information/runoff-election/.
