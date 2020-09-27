Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 62F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 62F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.