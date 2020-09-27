The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming General Election is Monday, Oct. 5. It is also the deadline to make any changes to your existing voter registration.
“Please do not wait until the last minute,” said Casey Brown, Anderson County Election Clerk. “Make sure you are registered well in advance of the Oct. 5 deadline.”
Early voting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 30. All qualified voters are eligible to vote during the early voting period.
The extended early voting hours for Anderson County have not yet been confirmed, Brown said.
The General Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
If you are registered, you do not need to re-register unless you have moved, changed names or changed your address.
You may complete a voter registration application at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex, 703 North Mallard, Suite 116 in Palestine.
You may also print a voter registration application at votetexas.gov. Please sign the application, hand deliver or mail to 703 N Mallard, Suite 116, Palestine, TX 75801.
Applications submitted by mail and postmarked by the deadline, will be honored.
The last day to apply for a ballot by mail, received, not postmarked, is Oct. 23.
“Please make sure you have all resources and take all necessary steps to become familiar with your ballot prior to entering the polling place,” Brown said. “Sample ballots will soon be available on the County Website, www.co.anderson.tx.us, or at the Anderson County Elections Office. The elections office is not able to provide any information for or against any measure on the ballot. Straight Party Voting has been eliminated for this election. You must select each candidate one at a time on your ballot.”
Additionally, you will still need to provide one of the seven forms of identification in order to vote at the polls. To learn more about ID requirements, check out www.votetexas.gov.
The Anderson County Elections Office, will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to accept voter registration applications.
For more information call 903-723-743.
