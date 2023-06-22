This Saturday, voters in the city of Palestine will make the final decision on who will be the next mayor in the Mayoral Runoff Election.
The polls at Palestine City Hall will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All polling will take place at City Hall, located at 504 N. Queen St.
Photo ID requirements have not changed. Voters are asked to be prepared to show an approved form of ID. You can visit VOTETEXAS.GOV for additional information about what types of ID are acceptable.
Early voting totals will be announced at 7 p.m.
Early voting ended Tuesday, June 20.
According to City Secretary April Jackson, only 1,054, out of 10,121 registered voters in the city, voted early in the Mayoral Runoff election. This is the unofficial early voting total and does not include mail-in and provisional votes. All voter totals will be unofficial until after the election is canvassed by the Palestine City Council.
While this total may seem low, it is higher than the turnout in the last two Mayoral Runoff Elections. In 2022, when Justin Florence ran against Mitchell Jordan, only 933 voters cast ballots during early voting. And in 2021, when Dana Goolsby ran against Mitchell Jordan, only 874 voters voted during early voting.
A runoff election is required for the position of Palestine Mayor between Krissy Clark, who garnered 46% of the vote, and Mitchell Jordan who came in second with 41%. Joe Baxter received 9.84%, and Mike Ezzell received 2.49% of the votes.
Ezzell filed a Certificate of Withdrawal on April 27, however the last day for a ballot candidate in a general election to submit a certificate of withdrawal was February 24, therefore he could not be removed from the ballot.
A runoff is required due to no candidate receiving 50% or more of the votes cast in the May 6 election.
The council passed the election resolution during a special called meeting May 15.
For more information visit www.cityofpalestinetx.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.