Nearly 11,000, or 36% of registered voters, cast ballots in the first two weeks of early voting in this year’s general election, matching early turnout rates in the 2016 election. With one week left before Election Day Nov. 3, voters still have four days to cast ballots in early voting, though many decided not to wait.
Gov. Greg Abbott ordered voting to open a week earlier this year on Oct. 13 to allow more time for social distancing at the polls. More than 43%, or 7.3 million out of 17 million registered voters, have already cast their ballots. Some Texas counties had turnouts of more than 50% in the first two weeks.
The third and last week of early voting began Monday at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex at 703 N. Mallard, Suite 103A, in Palestine. Polling continues Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voter turnout is slightly higher than four years ago. In 2016, 36% of Anderson County’s 26,500 registered voters cast early ballots in the general election. This year, the county has more than 29,000 registered voters.
Out of 29 million Texas residents, only 17 million are registered to vote. Of those, roughly 840,000 have cast mail-in ballots.
The county’s elections office may receive more mail-in ballots this year. The office issued 1,500 mail-in ballots this year, compared to 1,100 issued in 2016. Thus far, 1,020 mail-in ballots have been counted.
Elections Administrator Casey Brown told the Herald-Press the high turnout that caused long lines the first week of voting evened out last week.
“The first week, people were standing in line constantly,” Brown said. “Last week the lines weren’t as long.”
The county hired three to four more employees to help run the polls this year and ensure COVID-19 health precautions, such as social distancing in lines, requirements for wearing face masks, and distanced voting carrells in the polling room. Brown said polls continue to run smoothly.
Counties surrounding Anderson reported similar voter turnouts. In Cherokee, Henderson, Leon, Freestone, and Houston counties, between 35 to 39% of voters cast ballots in the first two weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.