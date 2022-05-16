Texans returned to the polls Monday for primary runoffs.
Voters were asked in March to select a candidate to represent their party for November’s general election. If no one individual received more than 50% of the vote, a runoff between the top two candidates would occur. Now, voters are asked to choose between two remaining candidates in a given race for the nomination.
One of the most high-profile races is the Republican nomination for attorney general. Current Land Commissioner George P. Bush seeks to unseat incumbent Ken Paxton.
Other Republican runoff battles include Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley for Texas land commissioner; Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner for railroad commissioner; Dan Scarbrough and Amy Thomas Ward for District Judge, 87th Judicial District; and Robert Johnston and Carey Mckinney for Anderson County Judge.
Those that live in Anderson County Precinct 4, will also vote on the runoff between Joey Hill and Barry Bedre for County Commissioner Pct. 4.
On the Democratic side, the highest statewide office position up for grabs in lieutenant governor. Michelle Beckley will compete against Mike Collier.
For attorney general, Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski are competing for the nomination, while Janet Dudding and Angel Luis Vega will face off for the position of comptroller.
Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez are in the running for the land commissioner Democratic nomination.
Voters also could cast ballots for congressional members, State Board of Education members, state senators and representatives, district judges and more, depending on where they live.
Early voting in the primary runoff runs through May 20. Election Day is May 24.
Early voting in Anderson County will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 16 through Friday, May 20 at the Courthouse Annex, 703 Mallard St. in Palestine.
Election Day is set for Tuesday, May 24. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Brown asks that all voters bring a valid ID and have it available.
For Anderson County election information, contact Casey Brown at 903-723-7438.
