GRAPELAND – Summer marks a difficult season for the community blood supply, as focus turns to family vacations and time off from school.
However, the need for blood never takes a break. Carter BloodCare notes up to 800 patients, including those injured in accidents, older adults with health issues, people undergoing cancer treatments, and many others, need blood transfusions daily. Most require more than one unit of red blood cells or other components, such as plasma or platelets.
To support the community and avoid the summer slump in donations, Vulcraft is hosting a Carter BloodCare drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at 175 County Road 2345, on the Carter BloodCare bus.
Donors can secure a spot at this lifesaving blood drive with any of these options, with “walk-ins” always welcomed:
Call: 800-366-2834
Visit: CarterBloodCare.org and click the Donate Now tab
Contact: Joy Squyres at 936 222-4872
As thanks for donating, each person who presents to give will receive the brand-new “Summer Donate – Give for Texans” T-shirt, available in sizes M – 3XL while supplies last.
Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of North, Central and East Texas. The nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products. Tu centro de sangre comunitario.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.