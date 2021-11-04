Shop early for the art lovers on your list at the Dogwood Art Council’s Art Walk Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., various businesses on Main St., Oak St. and Crawford St. offer opportunities to meet the artists.
“It’s all about show local, buy local and supporting our local artists,” said Celia Campbell Polster, executive director of the Dogwood Art Council. “This is a great time to start buying Christmas presents and you’ll find the most exquisite and unique gifts on display by our featured artists and in our local businesses.”
Potter and Graphics Artist Paula Cadle from Arlington will hold a Gallery Talk at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at The Gallery at the Redlands, and will be featured at there during Saturday’s Art Walk, drawing at the drafting table and meeting patrons.
Although Cadle’s graphic design work might looks commercial, it is original. She carries those images right onto her handmade ceramic pieces, painting every detail herself.
Art lovers who venture downtown this month can join the hunt for “Where’s Vincent?”
“We have been blessed by Rosemary Miller loaning us one of her reproduction of a Vincent Van Gogh painting,” Polster said. “We hide the piece at one of the businesses hosting one of our featured artist and everyone that finds it has the opportunity to win a prize.”
Polster explained that if you find “Vincent,” you are to leave your contact information in legible print at the business you located it at and you will be entered into a drawing.
According to Polster there are now 38 artist on a rotating list for the monthly art walks.
“The art walk is about improving lives of business and artist,” Polster said. And, our local businesses are lining up to being a part of it.”
This month’s art walk locations include, The Gallery at the Redlands, The Redlands Hotel, Palestine Farmer’s Market, Bloodlines Tattoo, Home Grill Steakhouse, JR Lonestar Glasswork, Sheerz and Beerz, Crimson Room, The Co-Ed Shop, Old Magnolia Mercantile, Charles Dicken’s Fine Jewelry & Gifts, The Barnyard Boutique & The Cool Cow Creamery, Old Town Vintage, Pint and Barrel, the Palestine Herald Press Wall, Wells Creek Antiques & The Cream and Coffee Patio at Wells Creek.
The Dogwood Art Council is a non-profit organization with a goal to support talented artists and art collectives, as well as to socially engage East Texas communities to create appreciation and education in all forms of fine arts and performing arts. A t-shirt supporting the Dogwood Art Council is available at The Co-Ed Shop.
For more information on the Art Walk, or the Dogwood Art Council, log onto their Facebook page: m.facebook.com/dogwoodartscouncil.
