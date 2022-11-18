After a hiatus in 2021 to work on their new venue, the Walk of Lights is back in action to add a huge dose of Christmas spirit to the holiday season in East Texas.
Visitors can enjoy a stroll through a magical illuminated wonderland. Various sections are set up with different themes, highlighted by Santa’s Workshop where everyone can have a visit and take photos with jolly old St. Nick himself.
“It started off as just a little gathering at a Catering Plus Christmas,” said event organizer Tammy Graham. “At first, I just invited a few people and raffled off cakes and things just for fun. The next year we started the decorating and 3,000 people showed up.”
The next season saw 11,000 visitors and a Palestine attraction was born.
“Terry Goodenberger worked with me on it every year,” Graham said. “We had three acres off SH 155 and it became overwhelming, so we finally decided to buy some land together and really do it up right. I sold my house, and we bought 27 acres.”
Graham and Goodenberger took last year off so that they could work on their newly acquired property to get ready for this season.
“When we were on SH 155, people would be lined up parking along the highway and it was becoming dangerous,” Graham said. “We now have plenty of parking away from the road so it’s a lot better.”
It’s also a lot bigger as Graham estimates around five to seven acres have been decorated.
“Even though we did this for several years at the other location, this is all new to us for this year,” Graham said. “We just ask that everyone would be patient with us as we get everything figured out.”
Patience should be easy to come by for visitors to the Walk of Lights. Not only will they be greeted by a beautiful display of Christmas spirit, but they can also enjoy a concession stand with warm hot chocolate, apple cider and baked goodies available for cash purchase prepared by Catering Plus.
“We’ll also be hosting a toy drive on Dec. 2,” Graham said. “It will benefit Palestine Police Department’s Blue Santa program.”
Sponsors for the Walk of Lights include Cotton Patch Café, Palestine Toyota, America’s Car Mart, Shearz & Beerz, Dairy Queen, Shep’s BBQ, Shelby Savings Bank, Limitless Insurance, the City of Palestine and Rudy’s Air Conditioning.
The schedule for the season is as follows:
• Nov. 17 through Nov. 20 Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
• Nov. 23 through Nov. 27 Open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday Saturday and Sunday 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
• Dec. 2 through Dec. 11 Open Friday, Saturday and Sundays Only 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
• Dec. 16 through Jan. 1 Open daily 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
No Santa on site Dec. 25 through Jan. 1
The Walk of Lights is located at 2161 FM 315 in Palestine, 1.2 miles off SH 155.
Admission is free.
Parking is $10 per car up to six people.
For more information follow the Walk of Lights on Facebook.
