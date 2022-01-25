Palestine Main Street District received a community grant for $3,000 from Walmart Distribution Center #6036 Thursday, Jan. 20. The money will be used for Palestine Main Street District beautification projects.
“We are proud to be recognized by Walmart and honored to receive these funds,” said Mary Ann Admire, Main Street Coordinator. “This grant will have a significant impact on the Main Street downtown district, allowing us to move forward with projects that are important to our residents, businesses and visitors.”
Walmart U.S. stores and clubs annually award cash grants ranging from $250 to $5,000. These grants are designed to address the unique needs of the communities where they operate. Awardees include a variety of organizations, such as animal shelters, elder services and community clean-up projects.
According to Admire, this donation will be added to Palestine Main Street’s Beautification Fund.
“Each year, the Palestine Main Street program raises revenue for the Beautification Fund through Christmas ornament sales and the Whiskey and Wine Swirl event,” Admire said. “The proceeds of these fundraisers are earmarked and applied directly to improvements within the Main Street District that are not budgeted in the city’s general fund.”
In 2021, Palestine Main Street had two beautification projects. The first was to clean the sidewalks by power washing, cleaning and removing weeds. Then the curbs and parking areas were repainted and re-striped for a significant portion of the Main Street commercial zone. This project totaled $16,974
The second project was to make the vintage light poles more energy efficient and increase the utility of the fixtures for festivals and events. All of the fixtures were converted to LED, and the wiring and outlets were replaced or updated. The cost of this project was $39,500.
Both projects were complete as of Monday, Jan. 24.
Palestine Main Street is using a community survey and downtown study to identify and prioritize the Main Street District’s needs. It is currently working on its 2022 project proposals.
The Palestine Main Street offices are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and are located at 825 W. Spring St.
Whiskey and Wine Swirl is a trademarked event.
