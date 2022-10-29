Walmart Distribution Center 6036, located in Tucker, held its grand re-opening Tuesday, Oct. 26. The ceremony held at the facility was to show off the facility’s new, multi-million-dollar retrofitted high-tech improvements. The investment is part of a broader initiative Walmart announced earlier this year to renovate all 42 regional distribution centers with automated technology to continue modernizing its vast supply chain network as the retailer undergoes a digital transformation in its supply chain aimed at increasing the speed, efficiency and safety at which products are distributed.
Walmart associates and managers joined elected officials, including Palestine Mayor Justin Florence, Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston, Sheriff Rudy Flores and several members of Palestine City Council and Anderson County Commissioners for the unveiling of the company’s high-tech automation upgrades at the key East Texas supply chain hub.
Several members of the Walmart local and corporate structure spoke on the new technology and how it would be great for not only the company but also for employees. They stressed that the automation would create better jobs and would not eliminate jobs.
Marty Denney General manager for Walmart Distribution Center 6036 said the technology focuses on increased speed and efficiency, and will improve the safety of the overall facility.
“It’s a great benefit for our team and for the community in Palestine,” Denney said. “It creates jobs that are more careers and we are really excited about this exciting technology. We look forward to the future and our goal here is to create an environment that associates are going to have jobs that they make into careers. They are going to spend 20 to 30 to 40, maybe 50 years working for the company.”
The ceremony held inside the warehouse had over 500 people in attendance for the unveiling.
In addition to the tech reveal, several checks were given to local groups including Grapeland Independent School District in the amount of $2,000; Palestine Independent School District in the amount of $2000; and East Texas Food Bank in the amount of $3,000.
After the presentation and ribbon cutting, a tour of the facility was given showing the robotics used in the new system. The system will take in freight from suppliers then store it and select what is needed for each store, place it on pallets and wrap it to be loaded in trucks. All without lifting by employees but creating higher tech jobs to run the machines. The technology eliminates many errors and safety concerns while creating new jobs working with the high-tech equipment.
