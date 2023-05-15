Wanted suspect strikes school with car during chase

Westwood Elementary School was put on lockdown mid-day Monday due to a police chase that ended with a car striking the school.
According to a social media post from the Palestine Police Department, just after 11 a.m. Monday, May 15, officers were sent to an unnamed business in the 3200 block of W. Oak St. in search of James Keith Jones, 24 of Palestine who has multiple felony warrants in a neighboring county.
The release said at the location officers saw Jones driving a Ford Focus and attempted to stop him, but Jones drove away, traveling north on Bassett Road. When Jones reached the intersection of Bassett and Saltworks Road, his car left the road, hit a fence and then hit the side of the Westwood Elementary School. Jones got out of the car and ran. Officers chased him down and arrested him.
At the time of the incident, the Westwood Elementary School was placed in lockdown.
Chief Mark Harcrow said the suspect never entered or attempted to enter the school.
No one was injured during the incident.
Jones was transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked in for his previous warrants, along with charges of evading arrest/detention with vehicle and evading arrest/detention for running after he crashed the car.
The Westwood Independent School District Police Department also responded to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.