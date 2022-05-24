The unofficial voting totals for Anderson County:
RepublicanCounty Judge
Robert Johnston – 2,176
Carey Mckinney – 2,333
Dist. Judge, 87th Judicial District
Dan Scarbrough – 1,881
Amy Thomas Ward – 2,531
County Commissioner Pct 4
Joey Hill – 738
Barry Bedre - 713
Attorney General
Ken Paxton - 1,587
George P. Bush - 756
Texas Land Commissioner
Dawn Buckingham - 964
Tim Westley - 1,121
Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian - 2,453
Sarah Stogner - 1,663
Democratic
Lieutenant Governor
Michelle Beckley - 113
Mike Collier - 106
Attorney General
Rochelle Mercedes Garza - 126
Joe Jaworski - 87
Comptroller
Janet Dudding - 126
Angel Luis Vega - 83
Land Commissioner
Jay Kleberg - 112
Sandragrace Martinez - 112
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.