The unofficial voting totals for Anderson County: 

RepublicanCounty Judge

Robert Johnston – 2,176

Carey Mckinney – 2,333

Dist. Judge, 87th Judicial District

Dan Scarbrough – 1,881

Amy Thomas Ward – 2,531

County Commissioner Pct 4

Joey Hill – 738

Barry Bedre - 713

Attorney General

Ken Paxton - 1,587

George P. Bush - 756

Texas Land Commissioner

Dawn Buckingham - 964

Tim Westley - 1,121

Railroad Commissioner 

Wayne Christian - 2,453

Sarah Stogner - 1,663

 

Democratic 

Lieutenant Governor

Michelle Beckley - 113

Mike Collier - 106

Attorney General

Rochelle Mercedes Garza - 126

Joe Jaworski - 87

Comptroller

Janet Dudding - 126

Angel Luis Vega - 83

Land Commissioner 

Jay Kleberg - 112

Sandragrace Martinez - 112

