A warrant has been issued for LeGeorge Gray, the former Palestine High School football player convicted in January of 2019 of aggravated assault in the beating of teammate Michael Stanczak.
In March, Gray, 19, was sentenced to 10 years' probation and 141 days in county jail. Gray pled guilty to the charge and faced up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the class 2 felony.
The warrant, posted Friday, could have stemmed from either a technical violation of the conditions of Gray's probation, such as missing meetings with his probation officer, or a new crime. Requirements of Gray's parole included an anger management class, drug class, a letter of apology to the victim, and no further contact with the victim.
The warrant was posted on the Anderson County Crime Stoppers Facebook page.
The warrant specified the assault charge for which he was already sentenced, so it is probable he is wanted for a parole violation, and not a new crime, legal experts say.
Either way, however, Gray's parole could be revoked. If so, he faces prison time for the rest of his sentence – roughly nine years.
In several similar cases throughout the state, first-time parole violators have been given additional parole conditions, were sentenced to 30 days in jail for contempt of court, had their parole extended for five years, or even given nothing more than a warning.
Gray's assault on Stanczak on Sept. 2017, allegedly over a $15 wager, resulted in serious injuries to Stanczak, including a severed jaw, broken nose, concussions, and multiple facial injuries. Stanczak underwent multiple surgeries in the past two years.
Anderson County Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information on Gray's whereabouts, or the whereabouts of any of the suspects on its list, to call CrimeStoppers at 903-729-TIPS (8477).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.