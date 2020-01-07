Reports were made Tuesday afternoon of dozens of Palestine residents getting their water shutoff due to confusion over the billing cycle. This month's bill was reportedly bigger than usual, though water costs to residents will even out with the next bill.
City officials have been explaining the circumstances to residents, as they called in today or came downtown to city hall. City officials reportedly restored water service as quickly as possible.
In one section of the city, water reportedly was shut off to 5 percent of the residents.
The Herald-Press will follow this story Wednesday.
