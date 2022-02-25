Staff Sergeant Jon Watson recently earned the State Guard Association of the United States Meritorious Service Medal.
“Receiving this award is a great honor,” Watson said. “It always feels good to be recognized for service, but the greatest honor I’ll ever receive is the privilege of serving our nation and the great state of Texas. I am proud every day I put on the uniform and serve alongside these men and women.”
Watson earned the award for providing invaluable assistance in a life-saving event Sept. 10, 2020, while deployed with the Texas State Guard.
A resolution from Juan R. Santiago, Brigadier General and Executive Director of SGAUS states:
"Watson’s extraordinary tenacity, intense devotion to duty and strong sense of personal excellence provided professional diligence to the success of the mission. SSG Watson’s performance reflects great credit upon himself, the Texas State Guard and the State Guard Association of the United States.”
Watson is a retired Army combat veteran now serving in the State Guard Association.
Over the years many awards have been bestowed upon him, including Combat Action Badge, Meritorious Unit Citation, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal (Two Campaign Stars), Good Conduct Medal (Second Award), Global War on Terrorism, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Ribbon, Army Achievement Medal (Second Award), Military Emergency Management Specialist Badge, TXSG Achievement Medal, Professional Development Ribbon (Second Award), Commanding General’s Individual Award ( Second Award) SGAUS Meritorious Service Medal, SGAUS Meritorious Unit Citation and the SGAUS Achievement Medal.
Watson is a member of the TXSG. Use of his military rank, awards, job titles, and photographs in uniform does not imply endorsement by the Texas Military Department or the Texas State Guard.
