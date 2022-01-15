United States Army retired combat veteran Jon Watson is Running for Anderson County Judge in the Republican Primary.
Watson, who has served the state and nation for the past two decades said he wants to continue his service in Anderson County.
“I have served our country in the U.S. Army and I am currently serving our state in The Texas State Guard as a Military Emergency Management Specialist,” he stated. “It is now time to continue to serve in Anderson County. To be an advocate for veterans, to make Anderson County a sanctuary county for the unborn, to bring transparency to Anderson County commissioners court, and as the chief emergency management officer for the county, to prepare Anderson County for future emergencies without impeding on our liberties.”
Some might say that Watson’s lack of experience in the political world is a reason for concern, but Watson said he disagrees.
“I do not see myself as a politician but as a patriot and I believe a fresh set of eyes can bring a new and helpful perspective,” he stated. “Simply doing things because ‘that’s the way we’ve always done it,’ is a dangerous mindset.”
If elected, Watson said he plans to lean upon his military training, experience and sound Christian values to guide his service as County Judge.
“Throughout my life, I have relied on the direction from the Army Values LDRSHIP ‘leadership’ Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage and the Two Greatest Commandments ‘Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind and Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.’ Alongside these values, the Commandments, the U.S. Constitution, and the Texas State Constitution are where I will draw my inspiration to serve you as Anderson County Judge.”
“I’m a proud member of this community,” Watson said. “I’m a father, a husband, a proud patriot, and a friend to many. My primary goals are to take care of our veterans, manage a conservative budget, lower our debt, build our local economy, and increase Emergency Management readiness. I am confident in my abilities and would be honored to be your County Judge.”
Jon Watson is a member of the TXSG. Use of his military rank, awards, job titles, and photographs in uniform does not imply endorsement by the Texas Military Department or the Texas State Guard.
