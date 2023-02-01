Concerns about the Palestine's wayfinding signage was a top business priority during the Main Street Advisory Board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Board members voiced concerns about ongoing issues with out of compliance signs which could result in the false assumption by other businesses that certain modes of signage are in compliance, with this problem possibly becoming widespread. Board members agreed a more detailed review of city ordinances and input from the city administrators in larger areas facing similar issues are needed to address the problem.
Main Street Coordinator Mary Anne Admire went over the Quarterly Report, noting $16,000 was raised for the Beautification Fund during the 2022 tourist season. Successes included the Parade of Lights, which featured 110 vehicles, the largest turnout in the parade’s history according to board members and the Polar Express also reportedly enjoyed another successful season.
The board discussed the downtown Palestine business closure of the Cream and Coffee storefront, while retaining its drive-through location. The board was informed that another coffee/bakery shop will be opening in the downtown area.
Palestine’s new Economic Development Director Christophe Trahan was introduced. Trahan shared his vision for a joint endeavor with the Main Street Board to revitalize and bring potential investors to the downtown area.
Trahan expressed how vital it was to obtain the most accurate information on the downtown area in order to reach out to potential investors.
Potential dates were discussed for the upcoming Imagine the Possibilities Tour in May. This tour is a joint venture between the Texas Historical Commission and the board encouraging potential investors to explore available real estate in Palestine’s downtown. Trahan believes Palestine will resemble Fredericksburg in terms of economic growth in the future.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned.
The Main Street Advisory board meets at noon the fourth Tuesday of the month. Its purpose is to make recommendations to the City on policies affecting the development of downtown Palestine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.