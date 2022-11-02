WE CARE Palestine is holding a city-wide estate sale Friday and Saturday as it continues raising money for a new Friendship House. The nonprofit organization hopes to raise $5,000 from items donated by community members at the Palestine Civic Center at 1819 W. Spring St..
The sale runs 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers are collecting items through Thursday afternoon at the Civic Center. Project chair Leslie Floyd said items are priced from 25 cents up to $100 for large furniture.
Other items available for purchase include toys, dishes, linens, holiday decorations, ceiling fans and exercise machines.
“It’s all in good shape,” Floyd said. “It’s not someone’s trash they’re bringing us. They’re usually very reasonably priced because the object is, we want you to enjoy what the community has donated and given.”
Rev. Lynn Willhite founded WE CARE Palestine in 2016 to encourage community renewal in her hometown through good neighboring and block leader programs. The organization currently has about 30 active members, including roughly a dozen block leaders throughout the city.
Floyd said that some members of the community are donating items because WE CARE Palestine’s positive impact in the community. Floyd cited one woman who donated items before her move to Oregon to be closer to family.
“She wanted to donate to WE CARE Palestine some items she had for the sale because she sees the good in the community that we’re doing,” Floyd said. “It helps the community.”
WE CARE is modeled after Community Renewal International of Shreveport, Louisiana, which has built homes, including 10 Friendship houses, and nurtured communities there since 1994. Since that time the organization has reduced crime by 50%, helped families grow, and kept children in school.
WE CARE hopes to build a Friendship House in Palestine some day, but for now the organization is raising money and awareness.
For more information visit WE CARE Palestine on Facebook.
