WE CARE Palestine continued its drive for community renewal by honoring 12 Good Neighbors at its fifth annual banquet. Roughly 200 people attended the celebration of kindness and good works at the Palestine Senior Activity Center Tuesday.
The Good Neighbors were nominated by members of the community who recognized their neighborly deeds. The list includes Palestine Mayor Dana Goolsby, Melissa Firmin, Gage Concilio Tabitha Enge, Sean and Lisa Haroff, Nancy Kizer, Amy McGuire, Tom and Hilda Moeller, Toscha Reeves, and Flora Rivera.
Each honoree performed his or her own acts of kindness in 2021. Some provided aid and meals to others during last year’s polar vortex while others opened their homes to strangers in times of need.
“All of them share a commitment to make intentional good relationships with those who live around them,” Rev. Lynn Willhite said. “That’s the kind of people they are, the kind of individuals and couples that make our neighborhood and make our city a better place to live.”
Nominations were free of charge and open to everyone. They were advertised in the Herald-Press, online, and on social media beginning in January and closed Feb. 4.
Rev. Willhite founded WE CARE five years ago to foster improvement in the city’s neighborhoods through a community renewal team, a block leader initiative, and a friendship house initiative. The first two programs are now in place. The nonprofit organization is still raising funds to build a friendship house in one of the city’s low-income neighborhoods.
Not all of the Good Neighbor honorees were present Tuesday evening. For example, Nancy Kizer was nominated posthumously by multiple neighbors. She cared for the sick and opened her home to those in need before her death in September. Her son Chris Kizer of Elkhart was on hand to accept the award.
The banquet’s keynote speaker was Brandon Dyer of Shawnee, Oklahoma, Director of Community Renewal in Pottawatomi County. Dyer spoke of the challenges that even smaller communities are facing.
“We’re not connecting with people who might see the world a little bit differently than us,” Dyer said. “I never could have imagined that we’d have the kind of polarization that we have today. We’ve got to learn to love each other, period. If you’re a human being, you deserve to be loved and cared for, period.”
Special guests honored at the banquet include WE CARE Palestine’s honorees Will and Jeanie Brule, Heather Doherty, Marilyn Johnston, Tony and Joan Rhone, Teresa Castillo, Lily Duncan, Paul Martine, Douglas Reeves, and Diane Davis, Glynis Deckhard, and Misty Williamson of Neighbors Helping Neighbors of Anderson County.
WE CARE did not host a banquet last February due to the pandemic.
Board members of WE CARE Palestine include Diane Davis, Leslie Floyd, Ava Harmon, Rev. Jordan Byrd, Julie Bell, Tucker Royall, Lynn Willhite, Tracy Torma and Angela Woodard.
For information about WE CARE Palestine visit www.wecarepalestine.org or call Lynn Willhite at 903-922-6149. Send donations to P.O. Box 3468, Palestine, Texas, 75802.
