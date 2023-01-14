Nominations for WE CARE Palestine’s sixth Good Neighbor Award are open through Jan. 25. The award celebrates good neighboring in 2022 at the organization’s annual banquet on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
There is no limit to the number of people who can be recommended or who can win the award. Honorees receive a certificate and are invited to attend the banquet at the Palestine Senior Activity Center at 200 N. Church St.
Any neighborly activity over the past year can qualify for the award. Past recommendations include helping with home repairs or yard work, caring for neighbors’ pets, or sharing food, housing or other necessities.
WE CARE Palestine founder Rev. Lynn Willhite said Good Neighbor awards are for anyone who demonstrates the qualities of being a good neighbor, in both big and small ways.
“If someone or some family who lives in your neighborhood or area makes life better by being a good neighbor, please honor them by nominating them for a Good Neighbor Award,” said Lynn Willhite, WE CARE Palestine founder. “This is the opportunity to appreciate ordinary people who are good neighbors.”
All nominations are free of charge and must include the good neighbor’s name, a brief description of what they did to deserve the award, and provide the name and contact information of the person who submits it.
The stories will be shared at the banquet and a guest speaker will address the need for community renewal in communities such as Palestine.
Nomination forms are available in the Herald-Press, on Facebook, or by emailing info@wecarepalestine.org. Forms can be mailed to WE CARE Palestine, PO Box 3468, Palestine, TX 75802, or sent through email or Facebook Messenger, and must be received by Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Last year’s banquet honored 12 good neighbors who performed good deeds in 2021, and included a former mayor, a school principal, the leader of a church renovation project, and a woman who provided a place to stay for individuals without shelter.
Willhite founded WE CARE Palestine in 2016 based on principles similar to Community Renewal International of Shreveport, Louisiana, a nonprofit organization started three decades ago by Mack McCarter.
For information about WE CARE Palestine visit www.wecarepalestine.org or call Lynn Willhite at 903-922-6149. Send donations to P.O. Box 3468, Palestine, Texas, 75802.
