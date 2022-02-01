WE CARE Palestine is seeking nominations to honor people in our city who are making a difference in their neighborhoods through both big and small acts of kindness.
“The purpose of the Good Neighbor awards is to recognize and appreciate those who are caring for neighbors in the neighborhoods where they live,” said Lynn Willhite, founder of WE CARE Palestine. “Often the only ones who get awarded in our city are those individuals who have done big things. The Good Neighbor awards recognize those individuals who do small acts of caring for those living around them. This in turn makes our neighborhoods a better place to live, overcoming loneliness and making our streets a safer place for everyone. WE CARE relies upon citizens to make these nominations as a way to say thank you and honor the good neighbors in their neighborhood.”
To nominate your neighbor for a Good Neighbor Award, email nominations to lynn@wecarepalestine.org and share why your neighbor is a good neighbor to you. Please be sure to include the contact information for your neighbor, including name, phone number and address, as well as your contact information.
Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 4.
Good Neighbor honorees will be recognized at the annual Love Your Neighbor Banquet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Palestine Senior Citizen Center.
Rev. Lynn Willhite started WE CARE Palestine in 2016 to strengthen local relationships and neighborhoods.
WE CARE Palestine is based on Community Renewal, International’s model, which began in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1994. Over the past 20 years, Shreveport has seen major crime drop up to 45% in the targeted areas where CRI has been at work. More than 50,000 people have joined the WE CARE Renewal Team of Shreveport/Bossier City. Willhite read of Shreveport’s efforts more than 10 years ago when she was pastor at First United Methodist Church in Elkhart.
Moved by the underlying spirit of the initiative “to love your neighbor as yourself,” Willhite wanted to develop the same caring culture across the city of Palestine, where she was born and raised.
This non-profit seeks to enlist residents from across the city who will commit to being a caring community member.
“For an organization which is focused on making caring connections in our city/county, the past two years have been challenging,” Willhite said.
According to Willhite, in 2020, when many people were feeling isolated and alone, WE CARE volunteers did numerous phone calls just to check on people to see who they were doing.
“These calls were received with appreciation,” she said.
WE CARE also offered the online Connect Four Challenge, seeking to encourage people to reach out and meet 4 people they did not know who lived near them.
In 2021, because of COVID-19 concerns, WE CARE didn't have a banquet; however, they did award Good Neighbors nominees with cupcakes, a certificate and making videos of the individuals and those who nominated them. These videos were posted on the WE CARE PALESTINE Facebook page.
Willhite said the past two years, the number of new WE CARE volunteers has grown slowly.
“In spite of that, we believe we have made a difference,” she said. “This year has gotten off to a great start. Under the leadership of Block Leader Coordinator Stephanie Wright, WE CARE has already gotten the commitment from three new Block Leaders who will be good neighbors, get to know the families on their street and help these families know one another. In these days of so much division, WE CARE seeks to have all of us focus on what we have in common rather than what divides us. That's what good neighbors do.”
