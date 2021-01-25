WE CARE Palestine is seeking nominations to honor people in our city who are making a difference in their neighborhoods through both big and small acts of kindness.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WE CARE will not hold its annual Love Your Neighbor banquet this year. All Good Neighbor Award honorees will be announced the week of Valentine’s Day through social media and the Herald-Press.
To nominate your neighbor for a Good Neighbor Award, send their name, contact information and a brief description of why they are a good neighbor to: WE CARE Palestine, P.O. Box 3468, Palestine, TX 75802.
You can also email nominations to lynn@wecarepalestine.org or submit them through Messenger on the WE CARE Facebook page.
Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 5.
Rev. Lynn Willhite started WE CARE Palestine in 2016 to strengthen local relationships and neighborhoods.
WE CARE Palestine is based on Community Renewal, International’s model, which began in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1994. Over the past 20 years, Shreveport has seen major crime drop up to 45% in the targeted areas where CRI has been at work. More than 50,000 people have joined the WE CARE Renewal Team of Shreveport/Bossier City. Willhite read of Shreveport’s efforts more than 10 years ago when she was pastor at First United Methodist Church in Elkhart.
Moved by the underlying spirit of the initiative “to love your neighbor as yourself,” Willhite wanted to develop the same caring culture across the city of Palestine, where she was born and raised.
This non-profit seeks to enlist residents from across the city who will commit to being a caring community member.
WE CARE Palestine’s board of directors includes: Rev. Lynn Willhite, Rev. Jordan Byrd, Cathy Clancy, Sharon Grizzle, Amy Rigsby, Tucker Boyd Royall, Tracy Torma, Linda Kennedy Blanton, Will Brule and Angela Woodard.
