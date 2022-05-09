WE CARE Palestine is encouraging neighbors to participate in a county-wide Love Thy Neighborhood Challenge with cash prizes. The May photo contest will encourage people to connect with immediate neighbors, which is often the first step in creating relationships.
Contest rules involve inviting at least three immediate neighbors for a social gathering and submitting a photo and the participants’ first names. The day, time and type of gathering is up to the organizers. WE CARE will hold a live drawing on its Facebook site in June and for the first, second and third names drawn. Cash prizes will be in the amounts of $100, $50 and $25, respectively.
The photographer needs to obtain permission from the participants to use their first names in a photo that will be posted online. Photos can be submitted by text to 903-922-6149, by email to lynn@wecarepalestine.org, or by mail to WE CARE Palestine, P.O. Box 3468, Palestine, TX 75802.
Rev. Lynn Willhite, founder of WE CARE Palestine, said the nonprofit organization aims to develop connections and good relationships among neighbors to prevent the problems of isolation, loneliness, and lack of access to resources.
“One of WE CARE Palestine’s main objectives is for people to get to know and care about the neighbors who live in their immediate neighborhood,” Willhite said. “Experience has shown that when neighbors know neighbors and together they create a caring neighborhood, then the neighborhood is safer. Also, in caring, connected neighborhoods, the elderly, who may be isolated, get special attention and young people are nurtured.”
WE CARE has three initiatives aimed at fostering better neighborhoods and raising awareness: an Action Team, a Block Leader Program, and a Friendship House. The organization is still raising money for the Friendship House for a low-income neighborhood.
Willhite founded WE CARE Palestine in 2016 based on the Community Renewal Initiative started by Mack McCarter in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1994. CRI has built 10 Friendship houses in Shreveport, which offer community meeting spaces, after school programs for youth, and life skills training for adults. The program has reduced crime by up to 50% in Shreveport and has spread to other cities in the U.S.
WE CARE’s Action Team meets monthly to discuss how the organization can influence the community. At its April meeting, the group discussed a garage sale fundraiser and participation in Paint Palestine Pink, both in the fall.
The organization’s next meeting is noon, May 24 at the First Christian Church.
Contact Willhite for information or visit WE CARE Palestine on Facebook.
