WE CARE Palestine is once again encouraging folks to meet their neighbors with a “Hang With” contest for cash prizes this month. The purpose of the “Hang With Your Neighbors Connect 4” Contest is to encourage neighbors to get out and meet each other; after, participants can enter into a drawing for three cash prizes of $100, $75 or $50.
WE CARE Palestine founder Rev. Lynn Willhite said the purpose of the contest is to encourage residents in Anderson County to socialize with their neighbors, to strengthen their neighborhoods by developing connections and good relationships among each other. Willhite said these relationships can prevent the problems of isolation, loneliness and lack of access to resources.
“The mission of our organization is to initiate and foster caring relationships in neighborhoods,” Willhite said. “We can’t make people care, but this is an opportunity to at least get them out and talking with some of their neighbors, which is very hard to do.”
Willhite said the contest encourages small gatherings among neighbors, which allows them to become acquainted.
The National Night Out event held annually in October accomplishes a similar goal but the lack of a spring event led the WE CARE board to sponsor their own event.
“Our board thought that with the incentive of a little money, that maybe some people will take that and actually get out and visit with their neighbors,” Willhite said. “In our busy lives, we don’t do this often enough. This lack of time spent together is a detriment to our neighborhood and to our own lives.”
To enter the contest participants can invite one or more neighbors from three different households in their immediate neighborhoods for a social gathering.
During the gathering participants need to take a picture of the group. Obtaining the group’s permission to take their photo and allow WE CARE to post it online is also required.
The third step is to text or email or mail the picture, along with the participant’s name, address, phone number and the first names of neighbors in the photo to 903-922-6149 or lynn@wecarepalestine.org.
Printed photos and letters can also be sent to WE CARE Palestine, P.O. Box 3468, Palestine, Texas, 75802.
Willhite said winners will be chosen from a drawing and the contest has “no strings attached.”
Winners will be announced online in May and will be contacted if they win.
For information about WE CARE Palestine visit www.wecarepalestine.org.
