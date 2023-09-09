Palestine Regional Medical Center’s new Medic 51, featuring a Salute to Service, military/first responder themed wrap arrived Friday, Sept. 8 just in time for Patriot Day.
“This Patriot Day and 9/11, we are rolling out a new themed ambulance in honor of the brave who have served and continue to serve our community and country,” said PRMC CEO Roy Finch. “We salute these men and women for all the sacrifices they have made.”
Sept. 11 is known as Patriot Day, a national holiday observed in the United States to commemorate the lives of the 2,977 individuals who perished in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia and the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania.
This is not a federal holiday, but a national observance. The U.S. flag is flown at half-staff at the White House and all U.S. government buildings and establishments throughout the world. A moment of silence is observed to correspond with the attacks, beginning at 8:46 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) when the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the North Tower of the World Trade center. The holiday also honors those who died attempting to rescue people trapped by the attacks.
According to PRMC, this wrap is permanent, and will remain the theme until it is decommissioned
This new ambulance is one of four PRMC has ordered and added to its fleet.
Last week PRMC welcomed Medic 50, which features a Breast Cancer Awareness wrap.
PRMC has also ordered two more ambulances, one with pediatric theme and another Palestine theme, Medic 52 and Medic 53, respectively, with targeted start in service times of around the middle of October.
All four are Frazier ambulances on Dodge 3500 chassis and have a Cummins Turbo Diesel engine. They have air ride systems that will make travel smoother and more comfortable for patients. And each features an innovative securing mechanism for the cot that is safer for the patient in the event of a collision.
PRMC EMS is the dedicated 911 Provider for Palestine and all of Anderson County.
According to the hospital, PRMC EMS responds to and averages over 11,000 calls a year. The response area is about 1,063 square miles and includes a population of 58,000 people.
PRMC EMS has a staff of 52, which is made up of EMT-Paramedics and EMT-Basics.
