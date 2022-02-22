The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a winter weather advisory for Wednesday, Feb. 23 through Thursday, Feb. 24 for most of North Texas and parts of Central Texas. Anderson County is on the edge of the area expected to be affected and could see some winter precipitation.
According to NWS meteorologist Matt Bishop, a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will spread across the region Wednesday, with another round of wintry weather expected Thursday. Ice accumulation of 1/10 to 2/10 of an inch will be possible north of the white line, while accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch will be possible south of the white line. This will result in hazardous driving conditions.
Bishop said the rain and possible winter precipitation should clear out by Friday, Feb. 25, leaving temperatures in the low 30s. He expects the highs for Saturday to be in the upper 40s and possibly to the mid to upper 50s by Sunday.
Locals are urged to monitor local weather broadcasts and check the latest weather conditions from the National Weather Service before you hit the road Thursday morning. If at all possible, avoid traveling when sleet, freezing rain or snow is predicted, and monitor road conditions by visiting Drive Texas, or calling 800-452-9292.
If you must drive in inclement weather, allow extra time to reach your destination. Share your travel plans with a friend or family member so someone knows the route you’re taking. Drive slowly and increase the distance between your vehicle and others, giving yourself additional room to stop.
At home, make preparations now to protect people, pets, pipes and plants. Check on friends and family members whose health or age may put them at greater risk.
