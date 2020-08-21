The National Weather Service is monitoring what may become a first in weather history in the Gulf of Mexico next week.
According to Lamont Bain, with the NWS in Fort Worth, meteorologist are tracking two tropical Tropical Cyclones they are predicting to develop into Category 1 hurricanes by the time they reach the Gulf. Dating back to 1851, there has never been two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time recorded in weather history.
It is also rare for there to be two cyclones, defined as anything from a tropical depression to a hurricane, in the Gulf at the same time. Lamont reported the last time was in June of 1959.
The NWS reports there are weather models predicting the two storms’ paths, Laura and Tropical Depression 14, will put them both in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.
Tropical cyclones can interact and merge. When two nearby tropical cyclones close the distance between them, and obit around one another, and sometime merge, the interaction is called the Fujiwhara Effect.
“This Fujiwhara Effect can merge two storm into a bigger storm, or create adverse condition and heighten each storms destructive natures,” Bain said.
Bain reported forecasters are predicting Tropical Depression 14 to make landfall somewhere along the Texas/Louisiana coastline early next week.
The storm formed Thursday morning in the Caribbean Sea and was is expected to become a tropical storm by Friday. Once it becomes a tropical storm is will be named Marco. This storm is expected to continue strengthening through the weekend.
Right now the National Hurricane Center believes this storm could be a hurricane by the time it reaches the Yucatan late Saturday, weakening as it crosses land only to restrengthen as it crosses into the Gulf, reaching the Southeast Texas coast by Tuesday evening.
One of the current trajectories shows the storm likely to hit Houston/Galveston head on.
“It’s still very early on for us to have a strong forecast of how this storm will develop,” Bain said. “When it reaches the Gulf it could turn left or right. We don’t want to panic anyone, but we want people to be prepared should this storm continue on a path to the Texas coastline next week.”
Bain noted intensity is one of the most challenging things to predict with tropical cyclones.
“I would urge everyone to continue to monitor these storms as they move into the Gulf and seek out information from credible weather services,” Bain said.
Forecasters are also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Laura, that formed as a tropical depression sometime overnight between Wednesday and Thursday and made tropical storm status by Friday morning.
Meteorologist with the National Weather Services expect Laura to pass north of Cuba into the Gulf of Mexica, but its track is still unpredictable.
Both storms are expected to reach hurricane status by the time they reach the Gulf. Bain said conditions across the gulf would support that development at this time.
